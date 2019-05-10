Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have added a new addition to their lives. The superstar couple welcome another child to their ever expanding family.

On Friday, Kardashian took to Twitter to announce that her fourth baby, a boy, was born through surrogacy and already the infant looks like his big sis Chicago.

“He’s here and he’s perfect!” Kardashian West tweeted.

New baby West joins their family including daughter Chicago, 15 months, 6-year-old North, and 3-year-old, Saint.

No word on what the Wests’ will name their new bundle of joy, but Kardashian West took tons of suggestions from her guests during her recent CBD-themed baby shower.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019



“So, because I’m freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD,” she said at the star-studded event.

According to People, the famous duo already have a name in mind for their new baby boy, but have yet to announce what that is. We’d like to suggest perhaps the name Church or even Roman since daddy Kanye’s latest appreciation of all things faith related with his popular Sunday gospel series.

On Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian made a surprise appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and revealed that the West’s surrogate has gone into labor with their baby boy.

“So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor, so she’s at the hospital,” Kourtney said when she hit the stage with the three West siblings and her own children in tow. “And nobody knows, so everyone in the audience don’t tell,” Kourtney explained.

“What! What are we doing here?!” a shocked Kris Jenner responded.

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Aside from planning for her fourth child, Kardashian West has been busy studying for the bar exam and recently revealed she hopes to become a lawyer by 2022.

“I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role,” she recently told VOGUE.

Looks like she has her plate all the way full with children, a budding new career and then there’s the time and energy needed to take care of Kanye as well. We’re already tired for her.

The baby is still in the hospital, but will be home in time for Mother’s day on Sunday.

Grio fam, what do you think the Wests should name their new son?