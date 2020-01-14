Is Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Yung Joc really working as a rideshare driver? Apparently so, and his reasons why may surprise you.

According to Complex, the former rapper turned reality star was recently spotted working as a driver and rather than skirting the issue, he confronted it head-on and then confirmed that really was him.

This week Joc shared a video on Instagram of himself driving around what appeared to be a customer. Critics seemed dismayed by the admission while others praised him for making an honest living.

“I just felt like it was an easy way to get some easy money downtown, I meet people,” he explained during the video.

According to a screenshot he subsequently shared, the service he is signed up with is called Pull Up N Go, a rideshare app similar to both Uber and Lyft.

Just saw that yung joc video , Clowning people for making an honest living always been 🌽 — Chey Will (@CheyenneDaMan) January 13, 2020

“Anybody need a ride,” he wrote. “I know they gonna hate but somebody wanna get wasted and get to their destination safe and sound. Download the app and I just might #PullUpNGo.”

Given that the app just launched many are speculating that he isn’t really a driver and is instead posting clips as a stunt to promote the service for a fee.

“A clip showing Yung Joc driving for an unknown ride-share app just surfaced on the internet. This is a genius publicity stunt and the person who sent the video to the blogs is probably in on it,” wrote one suspicious fan. “Any doubt that this is a publicity stunt is cleared by Joc plugging the app on IG.”