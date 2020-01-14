Trick Daddy said he doesn’t care if people laugh at his mugshot, he’s more concerned about living.

The Miami rapper was arrested on Saturday for possession of cocaine and an outstanding DUI warrant and when his mugshot was snapped, it showed an uneven hairline. But Trick, whose birth name is Maurice Young, said he suffers from Lupus and his hair loss is a side effect of the autoimmune disease.

READ MORE: Trina and Trick Daddy hitting the airwaves with new Miami morning radio show

“Let me get this right .. you lie on me .. make fun of the fact that I have lupus … and all this just for likes .. thank god im strong .. everything is funny until it hits close to home .. my feelings don’t hurt easily I’m too worried about waking up tomorrow,” Trick Daddy wrote on Facebook.

Trick Daddy, 45, was pulled over by Miami police after he reportedly ran red lights and hit signs, according to The Miami Herald. He “appeared to be asleep behind the wheel” when a police officer knocked on his window, The Herald reported. Trick Daddy allegedly told an officer he was drinking at a club and had downed about five drinks. Trick agreed to a field sobriety test, which police said he was unable to complete.

Back in 2009, Trick Daddy first publicly announced that he had Lupus. “I’m the type of person, I came from so far of a struggle that it don’t matter to me, I learned to turn my downsides into jokes and get around it,” he told XXL Magazine. “My mama had eleven children from ten different men. If she is strong enough to live with that I know I could live with this.”

In 2014, the rapper told The Breakfast Club that to deal with the disease, he self-medicates with cocaine and marijuana because it’s simpler and more cost-effective.

“When I smoke weed and coke, the worst thing that’s gonna happen to me is I’mma go to sleep or eat,” he said. “If I take Lupus medicine, I gotta take a pill for this pill, a pill for that pill … then I gotta go back to the doctor every Thursday and give them my money.”

READ MORE: Trick Daddy arrested in Florida on drug, weapons charges

After his Facebook post, many fans, friends and family members commented on their support for the rapper.

“These days people find Everything funny and could be laughing with a whole body of cancer

Brewing and not even know it. Chile with age comes physical change and health problems! Most betta hope they live to see some of the things we did and saw! Maurice Young life happens live your best life and if that includes bonding out here and there so be it!!” wrote Yolanda S. Wilson.

“They talked about Jesus… Let the Haters Hate! I Love you Trick! …Praying for you” wrote a user with the Facebook name PrettyBlack Chyna.