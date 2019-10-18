Rappers Trina and Trick Daddy are reuniting, but instead of putting out a new single, they’re reportedly about to announce their new radio morning show.

According to The Jasmine Brand, sources say the legendary pair who currently star on Love & Hip Hop: Miami are replacing the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and will be will be joining Miami’s 99 JAMZ/WEDR.

The source also claims the radio show which is set to debut at the beginning of 2020, will also be part of their storylines during the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami. The two most famously collaborated on the 1998 hit single “Nann.”

Recently, Trina opened up and shared she was taking things “one day at a time,” following the death of her mother, Vernessa Taylor, last month. After her devastating loss she took to social media to share an update with her supporters and thank everyone for their “continued prayers” and “sweet messages.”

“Taking it all one day at a time. Appreciative for the continued support and sweet messages,” she wrote in the post that received a response from fellow MC Missy Elliott.

Vibe reports that Taylor died from cancer in early September but it took Trina a month to broke her silence on her mother’s passing in a Instagram post where she wrote, “We all grieve differently and this is the hardest loss I’ve endured to say the least! In this phase, I may even stumble a bit but I can’t let up on what I’ve built as a woman and as an entertainer. Thank you to my team who has held me down during this time, I know things have not been easy on your end but I’m grateful to have you in my darkest moments!”