Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is asking to be released from prison on home confinement over concerns that he is a target for Blood gang members.

Lance Lazzaro, lawyer for 6ix9ine, whose birth name is Daniel Hernandez, filed documents with the court citing concern for the rapper’s safety because he helped the government nab a few Nine Trey Gangster Bloods, reported Complex. Although the rapper could be released as early as July, Lazzardo said the threat is imminent.

“As a result of Hernandez’s cooperation with the government against multiple gang members with the Bloods, Hernandez’s safety is still and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, seriously at risk,” according to the documents obtained by Complex. “Given the significant and ongoing threat to Hernandez’s safety as a result of his past and potential future cooperation, the government has filed papers which force Hernandez to remain incarcerated at a private jail in an effort to secure his safety. However, even at the private jail, Hernandez is still housed with various members of the Bloods.”

Hernandez, 23, received a two-year prison sentence along with five years of supervised release for cooperating with federal law enforcement. He must also pay a $35,000 fine and complete 300 hours of community service upon his release, plus the U.S. Attorney’s Office can reach out to 6ix9ine in the future for help in outstanding cases.

The rapper, who previously claimed membership in the Nine Trey Bloods sect, was facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 47 years and a maximum of life in prison. However, he pled guilty to nine counts including racketeering, conspiracy and weapons offenses and was sentenced to a greatly reduced two-year bid. He has already served 13 months of his sentence.

An eight-part docuseries called Infamous, a collaboration between Complex and Spotify that chronicles the life of 6ix9ine will air starting Jan. 28 on Spotify. The series will be narrated by Angie Martinez.