Tekashi 6ix9ine’s got it all figured out: snitch on the homies, get prison sentence reduced, come home, refuse witness protection, keep making music with a reported $10 million record deal, puppeteer the public, and resume business as usual.

And while we all scratch our heads in confusion, that seems to be the case for Tekashi who spilled the beans and testified against Nine Trey Gang members, and several celebrities during his federal case in order to reduce his time in jail.

Tekashi turned into a federal informant against Nine Trey Blood gang members and other rappers, something some celebs have dogged him out for.

Allegedly, New York’s Hot 97 radio station doesn’t plan to help Tekashi secure the bag and won’t be playing the rapper’s music post-prison release, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, an executive from the radio station said they will ice 6ix9ine’s new music once he comes home from the clink. The exec reportedly was never a Tekashi fan in the first place and has a major issue with his snitching.

But getting the cold shoulder from Hot 97 probably also has much to do with the fact that Tekashi dissed Ebro on a track called “Stoopid.” Ebro is one of the station’s most popular personalities and former program director.

Still, the insider reportedly told the outlet if people demand that Tekashi’s songs get airplay, then they’ll surely reconsider.

This all comes as a shock to Ebro and the Hot 97 team. Taking to his twitter, he delivered a statement denying the TMZ report.

All execs @HOT97 deny speaking to anyone @TMZ ….. so this means that Tekashi marketing machine is revving up to rally his on-line #Bots and drive stories. — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 14, 2019

Tekashi’s deal with the feds earned him the ability to be released from jail by next year in exchange for giving them info that reduced his possible 47-year sentence for cooperating with prosecutors.

Tekashi will be rolling in the dough once he rolls out of federal prison after landing a lucrative music deal for $10 million while in prison, The BCC reports.

The “Gummo” rapper whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is expected to produce two albums after his release – one in English and one in Spanish.

Tekashi will be sentenced on December 18.