Stacey Abrams will soon have a new book out that focuses on the need for voting reform.

Our Time is Now: Power, Purpose, and the Fight for a Fair America is expected to be released this June and is being published by Henry Holt and Company. It draws from Abrams’ own experience running for governor of Georgia in 2018 and the numerous challenges that came out regarding voting suppression – from access issues to the purging of voter rolls, according to The Hill.

In a hotly contested race, Abrams, a Democrat, narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp, many believe in part because of Georgia’s voter suppression tactics including limited access to voting precincts in Black neighborhoods. Abrams conducted research on voter suppression for her book and hopes future elections will see an easier process for all people to vote.

“The future of our democracy depends on correcting all that is wrong with our elections process, including the insidious practice of voter suppression,” Abrams said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. “And we must remind voters of their power to be seen and to demand action not simply on election days but every day.”

Abrams’ name has been floating around as a possible 2020 vice-presidential candidate since her Georgia gubernatorial defeat. Abrams was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives where she served for 10 years. She started Fair Fight, a voting rights organization, also published Lead From the Outside.

Our Time is Now, Abrams’ second nonfiction work, is a “blueprint” for the changes Abrams hopes to see made, according to Henry and Holt. Abrams has also authored eight works of fiction using the pen name, Selena Montgomery. The former Georgia legislator is currently executive producing Never Tell for CBS and PatMa Productions, a drama based on a novel that Abrams published in 2004 under the nom de plume.