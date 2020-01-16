A Trump supporter trolled Cardi B on Twitter after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper flirted with the idea of running for political office.

“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment,” tweeted Cardi B on Monday to her 8.8 million followers. The next day, the rapper added: “I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.”

READ MORE: Rep. Ayanna Pressley reveals bald head and her alopecia diagnosis

Mindy Robinson @iheartmindy trolled Cardi’s post when she screenshot and marked up the language before commenting: “You’re going to need more school than that. Your spaces are off too… but hey, how can we hold you accountable for kindergarten level sh*t, am I right?”

You’re going to need more school than that. 👌🏻

Your spaces are off too…but hey, how can we hold you accountable for kindergarten level sh*t, am I right? pic.twitter.com/GQGHLiFHvp — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) January 13, 2020

In another tweet, Robinson, told her 180,000 followers that Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Almánzar, couldn’t even outsmart her pet. “I went to college for both American History and Political Science, although to be fair…even my cat is more qualified to run for Congress than Cardi B.”

Robinson describes herself as “unapologetically patriotic” on her Twitter page.

Cardi fired back some shots of her own at the Trump troll.

“Sis your lips ashy and you barely have none …Leave me alone .I didn’t insulted your party or your believes so please don’t try me and let’s keep sweet OK….don’t want to dog walk you,” Cardi responded.

“Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy. If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK (unless you racist) we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion. And I’ll voice mines HOWEVER don’t try me and don’t take my kindness for weakness. I BE VIOLATING!!! I don’t really like being on that type of time. We grown ! Let’s be grown. Lets teach and learn,” Cardi tweeted.

Robinson and her followers took Cardi’s “violating” tweet as a threat and asked her if she planned to harm the conservative.

What ? NO! Listen …Violate is a popular NY slang for when you about to put someone in their place . Boy ain’t nobody trying to touch that girl 😂😂😂Example …O HELL NAAA the McDonald ice cream machine broke ? I’m boutta violate 😒😒 https://t.co/whkPYhftWp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 14, 2020

“What? NO! Listen …Violate is a popular NY slang for when you about to put someone in their place,” Cardi responded. She added that no one is “trying to touch that girl.”

Cardi had that one hater, but she also had fans who appreciate her political ambitions.