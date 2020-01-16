Lil Boosie says don’t believe the hype.

After rumors spread like wildfire across social media alleging that Boosie beat down George Zimmerman in a Florida Wal-Mart parking lot, Boosie took to Instagram to dispel the rumors with the quickness.

“Hey, service announcement from Boosie. I never seen George (Zimmerman) in my life, but on TV,” Boosie said in the IG video. “This is a lie. Leave me alone. I never seen George Zimmerman in my life. George don’t know me. Talking ’bout I did something to him in Walmart. That is a lie.”

READ MORE: Impeachment Managers selected from Congressional Black Caucus

In 2012, Zimmerman, 36, was acquitted of killing Trayvon Martin, an unarmed teenager, in Sanford, Fla., sparking widespread outrage in the Black community.

Since the murder and subsequent arrest, charges and federal investigation, Zimmerman reportedly “lives in constant fear of physical harm due to regular death threats, which often are expressed in rap music as well as online social media commentary,” according to a $100 million lawsuit Zimmerman filed recently against Trayvon’s family, reported the New York Post.

Tapping into that fear were the widely circulated but false rumors of a Zimmerman beat down, believed to have been started by the anonymous Twitter account My Mix Tapez, which alleges that the 37-year-old rapper recognized Zimmerman and confronted him by saying, “Hey, you that fat-ass n—a who killed Trayvon right?”

READ MORE: Mississippi State Penitentiary must find prison cells for 625 violent offenders

The viral tweets also claim Boosie, whose birth name is Torrence Hatch, was scuffed up and in police custody following the brawl and that Zimmerman suffered a seizure and was hospitalized.

Fake news.

After Boosie set the record straight on IG, he used the opportunity to promote his Ramen noodle collaboration with Master P, which will drop in Wal-Mart stores on Friday.

“Noodles drop in Walmart Friday I’m go popping up at Walmarts to see who supporting,” Boosie said on the video. Fresh of his Kappa Alpha Psi “controversy,” Boosie is about the dollars, not the drama.