Rapper Boosie BadAzz is telling angry social media followers to lighten up after he wore a red sweater to an NBA game emblazoned with the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Greek letters.

Boosie was sitting courtside Wednesday night at the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks game when he posted a selfie to his Instagram page where he was wearing a Nupes sweater. He captioned the photo: “#KAPPAFRESH #gamenight” and some Fraternity members got angry and responded by telling him to take off their gear. Others got a chuckle from it.

According to Revolt, one Kappa wrote: “This isn’t cool at all. Not sure if you’re doing this for a laugh or because you think you’re above order due to your celebrity status. This is extremely offensive and disrespectful to my fraternity as a whole. This post needs to come down.”

Others laughed at the photo. “Yo Yo lol Boosie really out here in my frat’s gear lmao wipe me down then boosie!” said one commenter, Revolt reported.

An IG user named ramon_smothers pondered who’s going to check Boosie.

“😂😂 The only way to get him to take it off at this point is to physically remove it. Which results in a physical altercation lol. I’ve had physical altercations over my Kappa letters in COLLEGE but as a 33 yr old man I’m not fighting Boosie 😂” wrote ramon_smothers.

Some doubted that the Kappas could actually follow through on any physical threats on Boosie.

What y’all Kappas going to do to Boosie? Shimmy him to death in your brunch boots? pic.twitter.com/uukeLH0XeV — Joe Budden Fits (@JoeBuddenFit) January 9, 2020

Since the Kappas love to shimmy to Boosie’s hit “Wipe Me Down,” a few commenters felt that the rapper should get a pass.

Boosie blessed them boys with Wipe Me Down to do their thing on and he can’t rock a shirt once? Cold game pic.twitter.com/PG4PjlkiBF — C.J. Wilson (@CjWilson850) January 9, 2020

Boosie responded to the backlash in all caps.

“I WAS N THE MALL LOOKING FOR RED N SAW THE SWEATER N IT WAS HARD. YES I KNEW IT WAS A KAPPA SWEATER. I THOUGHT I WOULD GET LOVE FROM WEARING IT NOT HATE. CALM YALL AS DOWN BRA I WAS JUST GETTING FRESH. #leavemealone,” Boosie wrote. He captioned his post “Y’all pissing me off frfr be mad at the mfs n the mall selling em for the low DONT BE MAD AT ME smh.”

Historically, you have to be a member of a fraternity or sorority to don their letters on your clothing. According to All Hip Hop, Boosie’s older brother is a Kappa. Sources told All Hip Hop that his brother called him to tell him to take the shirt off.

Boosie reportedly kept wearing the shirt and told people he wears what he wants to wear.