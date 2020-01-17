Watchmen was an instant success on HBO, but now the network has announced the show will not move on to a second season.

The reason is in part that the creator, Damon Lindelof, felt that he already told the story he set out to tell, and did not want to move into a second season. The showrunner was content with the outcome of his work. However, Lindelof gave HBO permission to find another creator if the network chose to move forward with the hit show, and HBO declined, according to USA Today.

Casey Bloys, HBO’s president of programming, told USA Today that “It’s really in Damon’s thinking about what he wants to do.” Watchmen, based on a 1987 graphic novel, starred Regina King as a masked cop in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Robert Redford played the president.

“If there’s an idea that excited him about another season, another installment, maybe like a Fargo, True Detective anthology take on it, or if he wants to do something different altogether. We’re very proud of Watchmen, but what I’m most interested in is what Damon wants to do,” Bloys said.

Lindelof toyed with the idea of doing a second season but said he would only proceed if he felt he had the right motivation, according to TheWrap.



So far that motivation does not seem to be there, and again he suggested that they look for someone else to lead the show if they really wanted to do another season. Bloys put the damper on this idea.

“It would be hard to imagine doing it without Damon involved in some way,” Bloys told the newspaper.

Watchmen was based on Alan Moore’s graphic novel. In Lindelof’s hands, the drama was reimagined in Tulsa after a white supremacist attacks the police department leaving only two cops alive. Local laws are then passed that allow police to hide their identities behind masks to protect themselves. King played a cop, Angela Abar, who became known as Sister Night and she made us all proud as she fought racists.