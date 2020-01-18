Sources have confirmed that Rihanna and billionaire businessman Hassan Jameel have split after three years of dating.

Us Weekly reported that the Barbados singer and businessman, both 31, broke up but no reason has yet been given. Neither has publicly commented on the status of their relationship. The former couple began “hooking up for a few months” after being linked together in June 2017. The two soon became serious and were described as opposites attracting.

“Rihanna and Hassan understand each other very well and their personalities mesh well together. They’re both so different, but it works for them.” Another source would agree, describing Hassan as “serious” and the “Work” singer “fun and wild.”

In June 2019, the Fenty Beauty mogul opened up about her relationship in June 2019 with Interview Magazine where she revealed that she’s in love but was quiet on the idea of marriage. When asked if she desires to be a mother she answered, “More than anything in life.”

Rihanna also confirmed to Vogue in their November 2019 issue that she was in a happy place in her life.

“Yeah, I’m dating,” she said, adding “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

Fans have already started to speculate that her upcoming album will have content inspired by her recent breakup. The Bajan superstar hinted what music lovers could expect from the much anticipated R9 era. Riri said it would be reggae-inspired.

“Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work,” she told Vogue.