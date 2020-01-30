Offset spent some time with the LAPD on Wednesday evening after he was detained at the popular shopping center The Grove.

According to reports, the rapper who is married to Cardi B was searched by police inside a parking structure at the posh shopping center after someone reported seeing someone carrying a gun.

Several members of Offset’s entourage were also detained and videos show the police searching a Bentley truck in the background. At one point, Offset can be seen in a bright yellow sweatshirt asking officers why he’s in handcuffs before being pushed up against the wall.

Police sources reportedly told TMZ they recovered two guns at the scene and brought Offset and two of his associates in for questioning, but no arrests have been made.

Several bystanders took videos of the Migos frontman being detained and posted footage on social media.

This isn’t the first time the rapper born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has had run-ins with the law. In 2018, he was pulled over during a traffic stop over his tinted windows and arrested on a felony charge for firearms possession by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and a lane change.