Offset, one-third of the Migos is facing new felony charges, which stem from a Georgia arrest in 2018.

The Father of 4 rapper, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was pulled over in a traffic stop resulting in a felony charge for firearms possession by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and a lane change. The traffic stop was originally stated to have been initiated due to the tinted windows on Offset’s car.

READ MORE: Offset and Cardi B throw a nod to Janet and Busta Rhymes in new video

Charges against Offset from the incident last summer were filed this past February. He was originally facing another charge in the arrest for felony possession of a firearm while committing a crime, however, that charge was dropped.

According to TMZ, Offset entered a plea of not guilty in March and is due back in court this May. When the arrest originally occurred, shortly after the birth of his daughter Kulture, attorneys for Offset believe the rapper is being targeted due to his status as a rich and successful Black man. They also believe the traffic stop was bogus from the start.

“It’s a common theme. We’re talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry,” Attorney, Drew Findling in July, reports Essence.

READ MORE: Offset defends Cardi B as the controversy around her comments on drugging and robbing men continues

There has not been an updated statement released from Offset’s legal team.

Previously, Offset has had brushes with the law which resulted in a five-year probation stint that was ended early.

Just last week, Offset and his wife, Cardi B, released the video to their latest collaboration “Clout,” which served as homage to the Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson “What’s It Gonna Be” music video, which released in 1998. The song can be found on Offset’s solo debut album, which arrived at the top of the year.

The couple also extended Happy Easter wishes to their fans posing with their daughter Kulture. Continuing the family trend into the week, while the details of his charges emerged Offset shared an image on Instagram of his two daughters.