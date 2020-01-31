Last week, Sean “Diddy” Combs used his moment at the podium as a Grammys Industry Icon award-winner to call on the Recording Academy to treat hip-hop and Black music better. Now, his former Bad Boy music collaborator, Mason “Ma$e” Betha is asking the music mogul to take some of his own advice.

“Every year y’all be killing us, man,” Diddy said in his now viral call out. “The amount of time it takes to make these records, to pour your heart into it, and you just want an even playing field.”

READ MORE: Diddy calls out the Grammys during Clive Davis’ gala: ‘Black music has never been respected’

While notables such as Beyonce were captured giving the moment a rousing response from the audience, Friday, Ma$e took to his Instagram to point out what he believes to be a glaring hypocrisy in Diddy’s stance.

“Your past business practices knowingly has continued purposely starved your artist and been extremely unfair to the very same artist that helped u obtain that Icon Award on the iconic Badboy label,” M$se posted in his lengthy caption.

The former Bad Boy artist then goes on to make claims that 24 years ago, Diddy only gave him $20,000 for his publishing rights, which he added has made him “never want to work” with him again because, “any artist wouldn’t after u know someone is robbing you & tarnishing your name when u don’t want to comply w/ his horrendous business model.”

Ma$e signed with Bad Boy in 1996 entering the public eye with lyrics on Diddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” and his debut album the next year “Harlem World” went 4x platinum. But in 1999, he announced his retirement from music to pursue religious commitments, even becoming an ordained minister after enrolling at Clark Atlanta University.

READ MORE:

He released subsequent albums in later years including 2004’s “Welcome Back” and also several appearances on tracks with other artists, all while attempting to be released from his contractual obligations to Bad Boy. In 2009, on Atlanta’s V-103 (WVEE), he apparently brought a form for Diddy to sign that would do just that, but it really only allowed him to appear on songs with artists from other labels.

Ma$e was finally released from Bad Boy in 2012 and at the time said he was not interested in signing with any other label. He announced a comeback album entitled “Now We Even” in 2013, but his last studio album was the 24-track “Don’t Need Security” in 2018.

READ MORE: 50 Cent blasts Puff: Nobody survived Diddy

Diddy: "It's all about LOVE and Black Excellence!! Lift each other UP, love one another!!" The internet: "Yes!! Diddy a vibe!" Mase: pic.twitter.com/joIftzJ6Xi — A Shot of Henny. (@VigorousMental) January 31, 2020

READ MORE: