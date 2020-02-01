Southern University and A&M College, the largest historically black university in Louisiana, has made its mark in a major way with the launch of its own hemp-derived CBD product: ALAFIA.

It's official! CBD products are now available from @SouthernU_BR @suagcenter medicinal marijuana provider @IleraHealthcare . Thanks to Ruston Henry and the team at H&W Drugstore Dispensary in New Orleans for hosting the press announcement this morning. #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/RyOYzbLApz — Robyn Merrick (@MerrickRobyn) January 30, 2020

According to Forbes, ALAFIA, which comes from a Yoruba language meaning “inner peace,” is a result of a partnership between the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Baton Rouge and Ilera Holistic Healthcare.

“The lab tested and pesticide-free products will be available for over-the-counter purchase across the U.S. soon, the makers say, in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill,” the article states.

Ilera Holistic Healthcare’s chairman, Osagie Imasogie, said the hemp product was created “with patients in mind” and is “proud of this partnership with Southern [University] and pleased to know our product will be available to the people of Louisiana and beyond.”

The line will only be able to select locations across the state of Louisiana featuring two products: Isolate CBD and Full Spectrum CBD. Additional products will be released at a later date, according to a company spokesperson.

Yahoo! Finance reported that ALAFIA is available for nationwide sales and distribution.

Chanda Macias, Ph.D., CEO of Ilera Holistic Healthcare and Women Grow, said the goal of ALAFIA was to create “wellness products at affordable price points.”

“No one should endure the stress of trying to balance a healthy lifestyle at high costs; that within itself is unhealthy,” Macias said.

Macias says the new venture is history in the making as Southern University being the first HBCU to produce its own product line is groundbreaking.

“When you think of the rich history Southern University holds here in Louisiana, this launch only mirrors the monumental impacts this higher education institution has made in this country,” Macias said. “As an alum of an HBCU, Howard University, I am truly humbled and proud to be a part of this historic moment.”

Ray L. Belton, president of Southern University, praised the successful partnership.

“This is an exciting time for healthcare and business here in the state of Louisiana, and Southern is honored to be a part of it all.”