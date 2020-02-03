President Donald Trump did what he does best Sunday night after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl— tweet out misinformation that shows the nation and world just how factually challenged he is.

Two days after Republican senators voted to not call witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial, the president, who apparently watched the Super Bowl, took to Twitter to congratulate the right team but in the wrong state.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!” Trump tweeted before he or one of his reps deleted the tweet and updated it with the correct state of Missouri.

However, it wasn’t before many screenshot it and Trump began trending.

Marc Lamont Hill took to Instagram to post the older tweet under the caption: “Who’s gonna tell Trump that the Kansas City Chiefs are in Missouri, not Kansas?”

Joy Reid retweeted a marked up tweet from James McKenzie that juxtaposed both the original tweet sent at 10:15 pm and the edited and corrected tweet at 10:27 pm. She captioned it, “Had they not changed this, how many Republican Senators and Reps would have rushed to cameras by morning to insist that the Chiefs DO play in Kansas, and only the people should decide if that’s untrue?”

Had they not changed this, how many Republican Senators and Reps would have rushed to cameras by morning to insist that the Chiefs DO play in Kansas, and only the people should decide if that’s untrue? https://t.co/XO8CDFZnfe — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 3, 2020

Others joined in on her thread, mocking the president.

“A bit surprised there isn’t already a resolution to merge the 2 states into the “Greater State of Kansas” just to cover his stupidity,” responded Polly OHara.

“His fan base relishes his ignorance,” wrote S Townsend Ramirez.

Claire McCaskill, a former senator from Missouri, went low in his critique of Trump’s post.

“It’s Missouri you stone-cold idiot,” McCaskill tweeted.

Michael Steele, former lieutenant governor of Maryland and ex-head of the RNC, was stunned.

“I got nothing for this one. #SimplyStupid,” Steele wrote.

I got nothing for this one. #SimplyStupid. — Michael Steele (@MichaelSteele) February 3, 2020

Unlike the comments on Joy Reid, Steele is followed by a lot of Republicans who took to his comment section to defend The POTUS, stating that it was an honest mistake and that the #SimplyStupid should be applied to The Democrats.

This isn’t the first time Trump has hit Twitter with inaccuracies. And it’s a good chance that it won’t be the last.