Wendy Williams has never been one to mince words but this week fans were taken aback when she chastised Beyoncé and JAY-Z for choosing to sit during the national anthem while ironically rocking a dress from Beyoncé’s sold-out Ivy Park x Addidas collaboration.

According to Hollywood Life, on Monday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the talk show maven discussed Super Bowl LIV during her “Hot Topics” segment. She shared a strong reaction to photos of the couple sitting down with daughter, Blue Ivy as Demi Lovato sang the anthem.

Williams even went so far as to question if the Carters “don’t like our country.”

“I don’t know about you, and our country may be in a bad way, but there’s no place I’d rather live than in America,” Williams said before noting Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL via his company Roc Nation.

“Jay, you might be an NFL owner [he’s a partner, not owner], but you don’t own all of the NFL,” she opined. “And Beyonce, I love my Ivy Park, [but] you understand that all eyes were on you, you should’ve stood up,” she continued then adding, “If you don’t like our country, then…”

Over the weekend Super Bowl LIV took place in Miami and was smarming with celebrity attendees, but spectators seemed to be hyperfocused on the power couple seated in their VIP area.

While the Carter’s haven’t responded to the national anthem controversy, Jay Z recently responded to the backlash about his company’s deal with the NFL, noting how the partnership, in his mind, works towards both he and Kaepernick’s goals.

“We are two adult men who disagree on the tactic but are marching for the same cause,” he opined. Journalist Jemele Hill has previously said that although she trusts that Roc Nation and Jay-Z are well-intentioned, she doesn’t trust the NFL to address its own issues around diversity and systemic racism honestly.