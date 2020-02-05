The first official trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw just dropped and it’s everything we hoped for from Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Saw reboot that is described as a reimagining of the eight-film franchise that grossed over $975 million worldwide also stars Marisol Nichols and Max Minghella.

Peep the official description:

Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zekefinds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

Spiral is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and produced by Saw alums Mark Burg and Oren Koules.

“Chris wants to put his own spin on the Saw franchise in the way Eddie Murphy put a completely fresh perspective on buddy-cop films with 48 Hours. This new Saw is going to be an event film in the making for horror fans. It will have all of the twists and turns and hardcore layers that our fans expect, directed by one of the masters of the craft, Darren Lynn Bousman. We can’t wait to get started,” Burg and Koules said in a statement.

Check out the first official trailer:

Spiral is due out in October.