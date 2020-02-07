Bill Cosby thanked Snoop Dogg yesterday for ripping Gayle King in an Instagram video because she brought up Kobe Bryant’s rape case during an interview with the fallen NBA star’s good friend, Lisa Leslie.

READ MORE: What the response to Gayle King’s Lisa Leslie interview reveals about “dragging culture”

Cosby, or someone on his behalf, lashed out at King and Oprah Winfrey in an Instagram post and blamed Black women for putting down Black men.

“It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men, even in death. Are these people that in need of fame, ratings and/or money? On behalf of myself, Camille and my family, thank you, thank you and thank you,” the Instagram post read. “My heartfelt prayers are with Kobe and his family, as well as with Michael Jackson and his family. May their legacies live on forever.”

Cosby is serving a three to 10-year prison sentence on several counts of aggravated indecent assault.

King interviewed Leslie and asked her a wide range of questions about Kobe Bryant’s career, his post-NBA next chapter, how he mentored other people and King also asked a few questions about Bryant’s rape case from 2003. Leslie told her that she has always believed Bryant to be innocent and that if reporters wanted answers to questions about Bryant’s rape case, they should have asked him while he was still living.

After King’s interview, several rappers, including Snoop Dog, Boosie BadAzz and 50 Cent lit into King on social media. They accused both King and Oprah Winfrey of using their platforms to blast Black men.

But not everyone applauded Snoop’s move. Marc Lamont Hill found Snoop’s tirade to be misogynistic and unnecessary.

“The word for today is “nuance.” You can have a critique of Gayle King —though folk should actually watch the whole interview— AND hold Snoop accountable for the misogynistic way he engaged her,” tweeted Hill.

The word for today is “nuance.” You can have a critique of Gayle King —though folk should actually watch the whole interview— AND hold Snoop accountable for the misogynistic way he engaged her. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) February 6, 2020

“Thank you!” responded #34 Forever. “There was no reason to call her out her name. And I’m not supporting the idea that we can’t hold black men accountable when they do wrong. Even in context, what Gayle did makes no sense but calling her names and threatening her doesn’t help Kobe’s legacy either.”

Thank you! There was no reason to call her out her name. And I’m not supporting the idea that we can’t hold black men accountable when they do wrong. Even in context, what Gayle did makes no sense but calling her names and threatening her doesn’t help Kobe’s legacy either. — #34 Forever ♌️ (@ariana263932280) February 6, 2020

READ MORE: Gayle King addresses the backlash she’s received from her interview with Lisa Leslie regarding the legacy of Kobe Bryant

King also released a video yesterday blaming CBS for promoting the clip about the rape case and taking it out of context from her entire interview.