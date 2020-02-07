Nick Gordon, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown’s former boyfriend, died from a heroin overdose according to a Florida medical examiner’s report.

Gordon, 30, died on New Year’s Day in Seminole County, Florida. His official cause of death was ruled heroin toxicity. Toxicology results also showed other substances in his system as well, including caffeine, morphine, and naloxone which is a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, according to CNN.

Joe Habachy, who was Gordon’s attorney, told CNN that although Gordon had a turbulent past few years, he was trying hard to stay clear of drugs.

“He worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and … he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else,” Habachy said to CNN. “My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

No criminal charges were ever filed against Gordon in Brown’s July 2015 death. However, he was found to be legally responsible in a civil case and ordered to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate. When Gordon failed to show up at two court hearings in the civil case, a judge awarded the case to Brown’s family by default.

Brown was found unresponsive in a bathtub just like her famous mom, Whitney Houston. She remained in a coma until she died six months later. An autopsy found that drug intoxication and being submerged in the water led to pneumonia and brain damage which ultimately claimed Brown’s life.

Gordon came to live with Houston and Brown when he was 12 years old. After the singer died in 2012, Gordon and Brown reportedly began dating. Later, tensions between Gordon and Houston’s families over their relationship ensued and spilled into the public domain on Lifetime’s reality show “The Houstons: On Our Own.”