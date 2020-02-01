Nearly a week following the unexpected, tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 that also killed his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, Bryant’s sisters have broken their silence.

In an exclusive statement to iOne Digital, Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb released a public statement on behalf of the Bryant family. They also shared photos of their late brother, 41, their parents, Gianna, and family members.

Washington and Tabb say they’re “grieving” along with Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, 37, who released a public statement, and his daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

READ MORE What Kobe Bryant’s death has taught me about how Black men mourn

“On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident,” the statement read.

“We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed.

Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails, and cards.”

Kobe’s sister’s also shared where fans could make donations in honor of their brother, niece and other victims of the helicopter crash.

“Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org

#Mambacita #Mamba #Family #GirlsDad.”

READ MORE Kobe Bryant ‘girl dad’ viral clip inspires men to share father-daughter pictures

The tributes continued to pour in for Kobe as Vanessa shared a photo of Kobe and Gianna’s jerseys that were displayed at the Staples Center on courtside seats Friday night. The empty seats were decorated with flowers ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers playing their first game since Kobe’s death against the Portland Trail Blazers.

“There is no #24 without #2,” Vanessa captioned, “❤️#GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies ❤️❤️ #OurAngels”

Vanessa also shared an Instagram story of a purple and gold sunset in honor of her husband and daughter. It has been a loss that has shattered her family.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved,” she said in her first statement after the crash. “We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our blessings taken from us too soon.”

She questioned what life will hold for her and her three daughters beyond their passing in their “new reality” but described their love for Kobe and Gianna – nicknamed Gigi – as “immeasurable.”