Vanessa Bryant says she is still having a tough time processing both her husband’s and daughter’s deaths.

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant breaks silence after tragic loss of husband Kobe and daughter Gianna

In a heart-wrenching Instagram post, Bryant said her “brain refuses to accept” that both her husband, Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, are no longer here.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words,” Bryant wrote in the post. “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong.”

“Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters,” Vanessa Bryant posted. “Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

Kobe and Gigi were killed on January 26 after the helicopter they were riding in tragically crashed in Calabasas, California. Seven other people, including a few of Gianna’s teammates and their parents, were also killed. The passengers were headed to a tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks when their helicopter went down. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Bryant said she is also heartbroken for the other victims and their families and that she hoped her post might provide comfort to them in their time of grief.

“I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this,” she wrote. “Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. God, I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

READ MORE: Date set for Kobe Bryant and Gigi’s public memorial service at Staples Center

Last week, Bryant announced that a memorial service for Kobe and Gianna will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.