A public memorial service in honor of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, will take place on Feb. 24.

The event will take place at the Staples Center, according to E! News. In addition, Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, and the Mamba Academy are helping to support the other seven passengers who died in the Jan. 26 Calabasas helicopter crash as well. Late last month, Vanessa announced the launch of the MambaOnThree Fund, created to “honor and support loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the tragedy.”

READ MORE: Sports Illustrated releases today a special edition 100-page book honoring Kobe Bryant

The MambaOnThree Fund will give all donations to the seven families. In addition, huge donations from friends, including Shaquille O’Neal, will also go to the victims, as well as initiatives backed by the fallen star.

Vanessa worked with the Lakers organization, the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department and civic leaders to put together the memorial. The LA Clippers have a 7:30 p.m. game at Staples later that evening against the Memphis Grizzlies, reported ESPN.

E! News reported that it is unknown whether Los Angeles will set up other sites for Bryant fans to pay their respects or view the Staples Center program.

READ MORE: Black men’s support group offering healing after Kobe Bryant death

Mayor Eric Garcetti previously noted that he wants the public memorial to be open to everyone. “We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it,” Garcetti said, according to E! News.

Since the fatal crash, many tributes and makeshift memorials in honor of Bryant have poured in across LA and around the world. On Wednesday, Gigi’s basketball jersey number 2 was retired at her Newport Beach, California Harbor Day School. At the ceremony, her teammates, friends, teachers, basketball coaches, and school administrators took turns remembering her as a humble and beautiful person.