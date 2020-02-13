Colin Kaepernick usually speaks through his actions, but after years of being treated like a polarizing political figure and letting his supporters and support system champion his cause, the stoic athlete is finally ready to tell his story in his words.

According to USA Today, the former NFL quarterback announced he is writing a memoir that will be released this year through his newly formed company, Kaepernick Publishing. It will be in partnership with Audible.

“I learned early on that in fighting against systematic oppression, dehumanization and colonization, who controls the narrative shapes the reality of how the world views society,” he said Tuesday during an exclusive interview with USA TODAY Sports. “It controls who’s loved, who’s hated, who’s degraded and who’s celebrated.”

Despite still adhering to a rigorous training schedule, the 32-year-old has remained unsigned by NFL teams since 2017. Although the league has adamantly denied this in the past, his inability to find a new home team is often cited as a retaliation for his decision to kneel during the national anthem the previous season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick’s yet-to-be-named memoir will allow viewers to hear what life has really been like for him in the past few years since he was allegedly blackballed. It will also and give a clearer vision of what his activism – which largely centers around combatting police brutality against African Americans and other social injustices – has evolved into.

As USA Today notes, “though Kaepernick has been engaged in self-empowerment efforts for Black and Brown people through his Know Your Rights Camps, he has rarely conducted news media interviews or been available in other public forums.”

“I’ve had a lot of questions surrounding what got me to the point of protesting,” he said. “Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that moment? Why wasn’t it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point. Which led me to wanting to share that story and give insight. So I think there’s a lot of interest around it, but time will tell when the book comes out.”