Lizzo has been the target of many body-shaming debates over the last year and now Time Magazine’s ‘Entertainer of The Year’ is speaking up about how men are rarely subjected to the same scrutiny that women constantly find themselves saddled with.

Tuesday, the singer elaborated on the topic during an interview with Brazil’s TV Folha, following her first performance in Rio de Janeiro.

READ MORE: Lizzo responds to critic who claims she is popular because of ‘obesity epidemic’

“I think that women are always going to be criticized for existing in their bodies,” Lizzo said. “And I don’t think I’m any different than any of the other great women who’ve come before me that had to literally be politicized just to be sexual, or sexualized just to exist. Things on them that were beautiful were called flaws and they persisted against that and fought against that.”

“Now, I’m able to do what I do because of those great women. And they all look completely different,” she continued. “They don’t all look the same. And they all had to deal with the same type of marginalization and misogyny.”

READ MORE: For the Big Black girls who are apathetic about Lizzo’s bare bottom

“So what does that tell you about the oppressor—what does that tell you about men?” she said while calling out the double standard between how we perceive women and men’s physical appearances. “Get it together. We don’t talk about your dick sizes, do we? And say that’s not a conventional dick size—it’s too small. We still let y’all asses run all over the goddamn place.”

While speaking with Brazil’s G1 she also talked about the “lack of representation in the world.”

“There is a lack of representation in the world—full stop. Especially for women who look like me,” she said. “But my choice process was to make myself visible, not to shrink. To be heard and use my platforms to raise other women. That’s why I put black and big dancers and also an entire orchestra of black women on the Grammy stage—because I think that if I can help them, I must help them.”

READ MORE: People fat shame Lizzo for twerking in thong courtside at Lakers game