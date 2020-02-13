Whether you’re single and ready to mingle or boo’ed up this Valentine’s Day, you may want to plan on checking out The Photograph. The flick that stars Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield examined black love in a way we haven’t seen in over a decade.

The Will Packer-produced flick from written and directed by Stella Meghie is more than just your typical love story. In fact, it’s actually two love stories in one and it features Lil Rel Howery, Teyonah Parris, Y’lan Noel, Chante Adams, and Robert Morgan.

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield get hot and heavy in a new trailer for ‘The Photograph When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Stanfield). Mae must confront her relationship with her mother and learn from the secrets in her mother’s past if she is to move forward and allow herself to love and be loved.

TheGrio caught up with the cast and creator of the film to find out what made this project so special and how people can learn big lessons from the layered story it tells.

“Welcome to realizing that you ain’t the only person going through it. We’re all going through love and we’re all going through heartbreak and we’re all going through mending that,” says Stanfield. “I think it’s a good opportunity to engage in some energy transference with us and it will be something that will be therapeutic for you.” Issa Rae believes some folks may even find their “person” in the movie theater this weekend. “If you’re single and you’re going to the movies, what better way than to look around you? See who else is there at the theater that you’re checking for.” Lil Rel Howery says he has always wanted to do a romance film and The Photograph was the perfect opportunity. “I just want to be part of a beautiful, romantic story, especially a Black one,” he says. “This is what happiness looks like if you get it together and stop playing each other.”

The Photograph is produced by Will Packer and by James Lopez and executive produced by Stella Meghie, Erika Hampson, and Issa Rae.