Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield are ready to serve up some romance in their upcoming flick, The Photograph.

The Will Packer-produced project will likely show Issa Rae in a different light as she plays a woman struggling to let her walls down and find love.

When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Stanfield).

From writer-director, Stella Meghie (The Weekend, Jean of the Joneses) from her original screenplay comes a sweeping love story about forgiveness and finding the courage to seek the truth, no matter where it may lead you.

The Photograph is produced by Will Packer and James Lopez, president of Will Packer Productions. The film is executive produced by Meghie, Erika Hampson (co-producer Late Night, Life Itself) and Issa Rae.

The film features Lil Rel Howery and Teyonah Parris and also stars Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne) as Mae’s young mother Christina, Insecure alum, Y’lan Noel as Christina’s secret lover, and Rob Morgan (Mudbound, Just Mercy) as Isaac Jefferson, a New Orleans fisherman with a mysterious connection to Mae’s mother.

If the latest trailer is any indication, we’re in for some steamy scenes and undeniable chemistry between these two talents.

Check it out: