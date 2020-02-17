Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was recently hit with criticism over his past remarks on “Stop and Frisk” and the policing of Black neighborhoods. Now, his alleged discrimination against women has come to light.

Documents from a 1998 lawsuit reported by The Washington Post reveal the vile remarks the Manhattan billionaire said to a female saleswoman at the financial data company he founded. According to the lawsuit, when Bloomberg heard that the woman was having trouble finding a nanny, he snapped and told her to hire any random Black person to care for the child, The Huffington Post reports.

“It’s a f*cking baby! All it does is eat and shit! It doesn’t know the difference between you and anyone else! All you need is some Black, who doesn’t even have to speak English, to rescue it from a burning building!” Bloomberg allegedly shouted.

The woman “cried at hearing her employer say such things to her, in so public a manner,” the lawsuit stated.

According to the Washington Post, back in 1995, Bloomberg told another female employee, Sekiko Sakai Garrison to “kill it” after she revealed her pregnancy, according to a lawsuit of 1997, which was settled privately.

“Plaintiff asked Bloomberg to repeat himself, and again he said, “Kill it!” and muttered, “Great! Number 16!” suggesting the number of women in the company with maternity-related issues.

David Zielenziger, a former employee of Bloomberg, co-signed accusations that he did not speak favorably about women.

A spokesman for Bloomberg reportedly denied that the presidential hopeful ever made any of the statements alleged in the suit.

Bloomberg, a Democrat-turned-Republican in 2001, who became an Independent in 2007 before returning to the Democratic Party in 2018, recently apologized for supporting the racist “stop-and-frisk” policies during his term as the mayor of New York (2002-13).

In an effort to woo Black voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election, he announced the initiative ‘Mike For Black America’ to squash concerns that he’s a racist.