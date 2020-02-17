Ne-Yo has confirmed he is splitting from his wife after four years of marriage.

The R&B crooner announced in an interview on Saturday, Feb. 15, that he and wife Crystal Renay are divorcing after rumors about their split began to circulate online last week.

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” he said on the “Private Talk With Alexis Texas” podcast, Us Weekly reported.

“It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing that — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her,” Ne-Yo added.

He wants fans to know that the divorce is not the result of infidelity or the work of outside forces. It seems their individual demons could no longer co-exist.

“Long story short, she’s got demons just like everybody else, just like me,” he continued. “We realize that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married.”

News of their separation was first reported by The Jasmine Brand, with an insider telling the gossip site that Ne-Yo and Renay have been having major issues for a while now.

“With that being said, that’s that, that’s the end of that chapter, not the end of the book,” added Ne-Yo during the podcast interview. “Like I said, that’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We’re going to be family forever.”

He also noted that his upcoming new single titled “Pinky Ring” was inspired by his ex.

“The song is not a diss to her, the song is not about her,” he explained. “The song is about how I chose to handle the situation, the way that I chose to lift myself up and keep moving, as we all must do.”

In response, Renay appeared to troll her ex by posting a clip on IG of her with a man rocking a ring on his pinky finger, who she asks to be her Valentine’s date.

Ne-Yo and Renay tied the knot 2016 and share two sons, Shaffer, 3, and Roman, 20 months. He is also father to 9-year-old Madilyn and 8-year-old Mason from his previous relationship with Monyetta Shaw.