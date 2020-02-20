It’s been over a decade, but Diddy and his sons are teaming up to revive the music mogul’s hit reality show, Making the Band.

Diddy and his three sons, Christian Combs, Quincy Brown, and Justin Combs, who call themselves the Combs Cartel, announced in a video that they are reviving the MTV show, with Diddy once again starring as the mentor and his sons serving as judges, along with show veteran, LaurieAnn Gibson, creative director and celebrity choreographer, according to Deadline.

“Making the Band is back. We back, we back, we back,” Diddy says into the camera, with his boys cheering him on.

The reboot will premiere later this year although an official date has not been set.

“We not settling for just anybody,” Quincy says in the video clip. “If you feel like you got what it takes to compete in today’s industry—y’all know how our pops does it. So expect nothing but the best to be showing up.”

The show will kick off a multi-city casting tour in Atlanta on Feb. 28-29. Open auditions will also hit Houston (March 7-8), Charlotte, North Carolina (March 13-14), and New York (March 21-22). Deadline reports that vocal booths will be featured around each city on the casting stop and show hopefuls can put together a music-video style performance to approved audition songs.

Making the Band first ran on ABC in 2000, culminating with the band O-Town. Two years later, Diddy took over the show and moved it to MTV. Acts that came out of it include Da Band, Danity Kane, Day26, and Donnie Klang.

The show also had a cultural impact that was significant enough to inspire an iconic Dave Chapelle skit that is still gut-busting funny more than a decade later. Between contestants’ antics, Diddy’s brash personality, and outrageous demands (That cheesecake errand!), the new Making the Band will have to start with a bang to measure up to the original.