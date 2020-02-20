Gabrielle Union has been incredibly strategic when addressing her controversial departure from America’s Got Talent but a new post on her social media appears to hint that she’s gearing up for a fight that she believes she’s “built for.”

Tuesday, the actress posted a video on her Instagram of her makeup being applied. While she looked gorgeous, followers couldn’t help but take note of the bold message that accompanied it in the caption.

READ MORE: Gabrielle Union has ‘productive’ meeting with NBC execs over AGT toxic workplace complaints

“Listen, I’m built for this. I see it all and I keep high steppin for ALL of us,” wrote Union. “My dreams, my fight, my spirit, my work is for us all. You can fight me, you can trash me, you can stand in my way… I will keep moving forward & still cover you in love and light.”

Fans immediately took the message to be yet another not so subtle reference to AGT after it was revealed that she wouldn’t be returning as a judge due to a series of problematic incidents.

READ MORE: OPINION: We’ve all been Gabrielle Union and we have her back

Every time a #AGT commercial comes on…I can’t even see Terry Crews the same without thinkin of Gabrielle Union & that weak sauce apology to the Sistas. pic.twitter.com/pvW8j9MeEz — Fonzworth Pontiac (@THEPERFOURMER) February 18, 2020

Last month, show host Terry Crews was raked over the coals on social media after he denied seeing workplace discrimination and appeared to undermine Union’s account of grievances. His actions appeared particularly tone-deaf given that the actress had so vocally defended him when he made allegations of sexual misconduct in the past.

Crews ultimately issued a public apology to Union, stating, “I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience, but that is what I did. You are a role model to the entire black community and in my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker, I should have at the very least understood you just needed my support.”

READ MORE: Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union following ‘AGT’ backlash