Based on the 2017 bestseller by Celeste Ng, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

The series is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Liz Tigelaar (​Life Unexpected​, ​Casual) will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone and Lynn Shelton. Author Celeste Ng serves as producer.

Starring: The cast includes Reese Witherspoon (Elena Richardson), Kerry Washington (Mia Warren), Rosemarie DeWitt (Linda McCullough), Joshua Jackson (Bill Richardson), Jade Pettyjohn (Lexie Richardson), Jordan Elsass (Trip Richardson), Gavin Lewis (Moody Richardson), Megan Stott (Izzy Richardson), and Lexi Underwood (Pearl Warren). It also features The Chi alum, Tiffany Boone.

Check out the official trailer:

Little Fires Everywhere premieres March 18 on Hulu.