Hollywood’s brightest stars sparkled on the red carpet at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Stars like Kerry Washington, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Tiffany Haddish, and Billy Porter served up some serious style when they hit the carpet and we can’t wait to see who will take home a trophy.

“When They See Us” got no respect from the 2020 Golden Globes

Check out some of our favorite looks: