Dr. Jason Johnson attends the 2019 Politicon at Music City Center on October 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Politicon)

Jason Johnson, a Morgan State University journalism professor, faces scrutiny for his controversial remarks during an appearance Friday on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show.

Johnson, also an MSNBC contributor, called some of Sen. Bernie Sanders‘s (I-Vt.) presidential campaign staffers as an “island of misfit black girls,” according to Newsweek. The comment provoked a gasp from a person in the studio, the report says.

The social media backlash was swift, with many of Sanders’ supporters demanding the network sever ties with the professor for the misogynoir statement.

Johnson also accused Sanders’ supporters of being closed-minded from opinions from Black and Latino figures, though polls showing Sanders has the most support from people of color in Nevada and other primary states.

“I do find it fascinating that the racist, liberal white seem to love them some Bernie Sanders,” Johnson said. “And always have a problem with any person of color who doesn’t want to follow the orthodox of their lord and savior Bernie Sanders.”

Johnson is also the Politics Editor for The Root where he writes for the “Black Power Rankings” political columns.

According to Newsweek, “Johnson did not respond to Newsweek’s requests for additional comment Saturday morning.”

Benjamin P. Dixon took a shot at Johnson during his appearance on MSNBC.

“There is a large coalition of people who believe in what he’s trying to do for the working class because there a lot of Black people who are working-class,” Dixon said. “And not just ‘misfits’ according to Dr. Jason Johnson of your network.”

Many people took to Twitter to share their thoughts with the hashtag #FireJasonJohnson, which became a trending topic.

Many used the #MisfitBlackGirls hashtag to air their grievances and stand firm in their political rights in opposition to Johnson’s comments.

Leslie Mac, said, “Personal attacks on Black Women in politics are never okay,” and proudly proclaimed she’s a “Misfit Island Black Girl.”

