A lot of celebrities have come forward to share their two cents about Dwayne Wade and wife Gabrielle Union‘s decision to support their transgender daughter Zaya as she embraces her gender identity. Now, Cardi B is chiming in to share why she thinks the parents should be applauded for their approach.

Over the weekend, the Bronx native spoke out during an Instagram Live video where she wasted no time getting to the crux of the matter.

READ MORE: Dwyane Wade is proud of his child Zaya and wants her to ‘be her best self’

“I feel like a lot of people are forgetting that this is a twelve-year-old kid. That before you say your opinions and everything, let’s not forget that this is a kid,” the entertainer who has a child Kulture with husband, rapper Offset, said. “Let’s not forget that this kid could be very, very sensitive. Let me tell you something, right? I feel like people are saying that this kid is too young to transition. But it’s like how old is too young? If you are born thinking that you are a girl in a boy’s body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that that’s who you are? That’s who you are. That’s your identity.”

“If that’s who you feel that you are, what is the age limit to know that that’s who you want to be,” she continued, pointing out how there is plenty of evidence to show that children can actually discern their gender pretty early on in their development.

READ MORE: Dwyane Wade’s oldest son, Zaire, pens heartfelt note in support of Zaya

“I seen like a documentary before—not really a documentary but a long 18-minute video on YouTube, way before this Zaya situation, that this five-year-old little girl. She transitioned to be a girl and she knew that that’s what she wanted to be. She knew that!,” exclaimed Cardi. “She likes to wear dresses. She likes to play with Barbies and if you’re born like that, you’re going to forever be like that. It’s your choice. That’s like things that I always wanted to do when I was younger and I started to do now, now that I have money. And I wish I woulda been learned how to do this. I wish I woulda been known this and that. I would have been happy. What’s the point of you being older and then transitioning and being like, ‘Damn. I shoulda been do this. I coulda been found my happiness if I would have been do it.’”

She concluded her passionate rant by telling viewers, “Let people find they happiness. Especially kids. Let them feel comfortable.”

READ MORE: Cardi B and Offset give fans virtual tour of their massive new ATL mansion