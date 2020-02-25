Just when you think Donald Trump couldn’t go any lower, this week, he somehow found a way to drag former First Lady Michelle Obama into the fray while discussing the sexual assault conviction of Harvey Weinstein.

Tuesday, in response to the movie mogul’s conviction, the president unleashed a verbal attack against Obama and Hillary Clinton, characterizing them as ‘fans’ of his.

“The people who liked him were the Democrats,” Trump pointed out, neglecting to bring up that at the height of Weinstein’s popularity he was a democrat as well. “Michelle Obama loved him, loved him. Hillary Clinton loved him.”

“I was never a fan of Harvey, as you know,” he continued. “He was a person I didn’t like.”

“I knew him because he was in New York,” he later conceded.

The question was "do you think justice was served in the Harvey Weinstein case?" This was Trump's full answer. pic.twitter.com/vyF3f1a5Lw — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 25, 2020

This was arguably a preemptive response given that there are 2009 pictures of Trump, wife Melania Trump, Weinstein, and his then-wife Georgina Chapman all together and looking like they like each other.

Rather than say justice was served, Trump immediately distances himself from Harvey Weinstein and claims Democrats, Michelle Obama, & Hillary Clinton loved him. Trump answered it like a guilty politician who is facing over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and assault himself. https://t.co/zOokLZe4zu — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) February 25, 2020

Monday, the disgraced Hollywood mogul was found guilty of rape in the third degree and sexual assault. He originally faced five counts: predatory sexual assault, criminal sexual assault in the first degree, predatory sexual assault, rape in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

He was convicted of third-degree rape against former aspiring actress Jessica Mann and a count of criminal sexual act in the first-degree against former production assistant Miriam Haley.

However, for some, the victory was bittersweet given he was acquitted on the two most serious criminal charges up against him: the two counts of predatory sexual assault, which could have resulted in a life sentence and a count of first-degree rape against Mann.

Over 80 women have ultimately come forward to accuse the once-powerful Oscar-winning producer of sexual assault and harassment going back decades. But in this case, specifically, the charges were primarily based on allegations made from Haley and Mann.

This landmark trial came down to a jury of seven men and five women who deliberated for five days.