First Wives Club is returning for a second season on BET+.

The comedy’s cast, Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Michelle Buteau, are all returning for the second season, as will the showrunner, Tracy Oliver. Scott Rudin, Karen Rosenfelt and Tony Hernandez serve as executive producers on the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Oliver also wrote Girls Trip, starring Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish, and she wrote, produced and starred in the web series, The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl.

“Tracy Oliver’s First Wives Club has been hugely successful on BET+, served as one of our signature originals at launch and helped us quickly become the largest African American focused SVOD service,” Devin Griffin, general manager, BET+, told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our subscribers loved season one and are eagerly awaiting season two.”

Oliver said she is thrilled to return for a new season. The show is a reboot of the hit film starring Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn, which is based on the book by the same name.

“I’m overwhelmed by all the love and support the first season has received from our audience. I’m beyond excited to work with BET and this amazing, hilarious cast on a second season! Let the hijinks and shenanigans begin,” Oliver told The Hollywood Reporter.

Jill Scott earned an NAACP nomination for her work on season one.

The first season followed Hazel (Scott), Ari (Bathe), and Bree (Buteau) as they came together to help each other navigate tough times in their lives. They made a commitment to put their friendship first and have more fun. They realized that as long as they have each other, they have everything.

Production is slated to begin on the second season this September in Atlanta.