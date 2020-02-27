The Trump campaign has been aggressively targeting Black voters and is deciding to step that effort up even more in the coming months.

According to NPR, field offices will be popping up in 15 cities with significant African American communities. Those spaces will be used as a hub for campaign events, activities, and meet-and-greets with surrogates. The campaign is determined to entice more voters of color to vote for President Donald Trump in his re-election bid.

“We see the numbers coming up in the polls and the demand on the ground when we do these types of events, so it’s really important that we take this next step and really bring those voters into the party,” explained Katrina Pierson, a senior Trump campaign adviser.

Campaign officials are seeking to circumvent traditional media outlets and gain direct access to Black voters so that they have more control over the narrative. The offices will be playing promotional videos and also passing out pamphlets highlighting Trump’s wins around issues that matter to African Americans such as employment rates and the disparities in the criminal justice system.

During the 2016 election, Trump won only 8% of the African American vote and his approval ratings have generally remained low ever since. According to a Washington Post-Ipsos poll from early January, 80% of Black Americans believe Trump is a racist and 90% disapprove of his performance as president.

“You’re never going to get the votes you don’t ask for,” said Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who is an adviser to the White House and the campaign.

The campaign is currently seeking rental spaces in locations with a lot of foot traffic in cities like Detroit, Cleveland, and Milwaukee. Florida is an incredibly important swing state to and therefore they’ll be opening at least five offices there including locations in Tampa, Tallahassee, and Miami.