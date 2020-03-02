Megan Thee Stallion says that ever since she has attempted to renegotiate her contract with her record label, she has been at an impasse.

TMZ is reporting, that the lack of an agreement with her label, 1501, is halting any new music from dropping, the rapper said on Instagram Live Sunday.

Specifically, what is holding the music up for the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is her asking that 1501 revise some language in her deal that better reflects her understanding of the fine print.

Now that she’s older than when she first signed with them at 20 years old, she has some questions about the original contract.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion addresses 2015 arrest and mugshot

In addition to her getting older since her initial signing, Meg Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, said she has learned a lot from her new management company, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

When she and her new team went to the label to try and negotiate some of the fine points in the contract, she said things went “left,” according to TMZ.

“When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract. I was young, I think was like 20 and I didn’t know everything that was in that contract. So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management, real management, I got real lawyers and they was like ‘do you know that this is in your contract?’” the rapper said on video.

“And I was like oh damn that’s crazy, no I didn’t know. So, I’m not mad at 1501, I wasn’t upset cuz I’m thinking in my head oh well everybody cool, we all family, it’s cool, it’s nice. Let me just ask them n*ggas to renegotiate my contract. Soon as I said I want to renegotiate my contract, everything went left like it just all went bad, it all went left.”

“Now they telling a b*tch that she can’t drop no music,” the rapper adds in the video.

Megan claims 1501 is not moving forward with any new music and is essentially ignoring her. She calls it pure greed.

“N*ggas gone be n*ggas. They gone be greedy. They gone be shady,” she says in the video. “You mad because I don’t want to roll over and bow down like a little b*tch and you don’t want to renegotiate my contract.”

TMZ had previously spoken to Carl Crawford, CEO, and co-founder of 1501, and he said he discovered Meg Thee Stallion and signed her. The news outlet said there wasn’t any hint of beef with the rapper at that time.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion lands first major high fashion campaign!

But Meg seems to want to clear that aspect of the story as well.

“Megan Thee Stallion was Meg Thee Stallion before I even got over there. I been rapping, I been freestyling, been doing me,” she said on the IG video.

In the meantime, looks like fans may have to wait a while for some new music.