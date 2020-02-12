This week Megan Thee Stallion issued a response after an old mugshot began making the rounds on social media.

According to Arrests.com, the rapper was arrested back in 2015 for what was reported as “assault causes bodily injury family member.” However, Meg has now come forward to explain that there’s a lot more to the story.

During an Instagram Live session, she explained the events leading up to that arrest which took place following a public fight she had with the man who was her 6-foot-10 boyfriend at the time.

“I was maybe 19 or 20 and I had a real beautiful toxic relationship,” she said of the union. “It was fun at the time, but it was very toxic. But I was young and I thought that toxic s—t was cute, but it’s not! Do not let a n—a put hands on you, and don’t put your hands on no n—a … I was really trying to keep the peace, keep it player, because we in a public environment.”

She tried to calm down and walk away after finding out her man had impregnated another woman. At one point, he took her phone and smashed it on the ground before stomping on it.

Unfortunately, when a witness called the police, authorities arrived just as she was starting to fight back, which made her “look like the aggressor.”

When she was asked by police if her boyfriend hit her, she denied that he did to prevent him from going to jail. He wasn’t as concerned about her.

“The laws asked that n—a if I hit him and he said, ‘Yeah! She hit me in the eye.’ Bitch, you got to know they sent me straight to jail! Them hoes cuffed me, I ain’t never been cuffed in my life,” she said.

As a result, she went to jail for two days before being released. The case was dismissed in April 2016 after her ex failed to appear in court.

Check out her explanation below.