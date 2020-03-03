50 Cent said he will executive produce the posthumous album of slain rapper Pop Smoke.

The Queens rapper announced the move on Instagram and seems to have the support of Steven Victor, CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide, where the Brooklyn rapper was signed. 50 says he also has the support of Roddy Ricch on the project and hopes to also get Drake and Chris Brown on board.

“I’m on the move listening to Pop smoke, I decided I’m gonna executive produce and finish his album for him,” 50 wrote on IG.

READ MORE: Rapper Pop Smoke reportedly shot and killed in Los Angeles

Pop Smoke, 20, was shot and killed on Feb. 19 in what police are calling a targeted hit. Surveillance video shot around 4:30 a.m. that morning shows four men approaching the Hollywood Hills home, reported TMZ. The video reportedly shows one man going around back and the other three staying in the front. The next time the fourth man is shown is when he is exiting out the front door.

TMZ cited “sources” who said multiple shots were fired killing Pop Smoke whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. The sources added the video didn’t back up claims that the hit was robbery-related because “the person inside the house—presumably the shooter—did not carry anything out.”

TMZ further reported that after Pop was rushed to the hospital, doctors performed opened his chest – a procedure known as a thoracotomy – in an attempt to remove bullets. After his death, his body was taken back to Brooklyn. Pop Smoke’s family held a private ceremony last weekend for close friends and family.

His final burial is scheduled for later this week.

Last month, Pop Smoke released Meet the Woo Vol. 2. Last summer, his song “Welcome to the Party,” became a hit and was remixed by Nicki Minaj. The rapper also put out “Gatti,” with Travis Scott.