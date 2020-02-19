Rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed on Wednesday morning following a robbery at a Hollywood Hills home.

TMZ said the 20-year-old, up and coming rapper from Brooklyn was at a Hollywood Hills home around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when two men wearing hoodies and masks broke into his house. TMZ reported that law enforcement officials told them the men fired multiple rounds at Pop Smoke, striking and killing him, before fleeing on foot.

Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood where he was pronounced dead, according to TMZ.

The suspects are still at large. TMZ reports that law enforcement agencies are unclear as to whether Pop Smoke knew the shooters.

Pop Smoke released an album last July. His song “Welcome to the Party,” was a hit and was remixed by Nicki Minaj. The rapper also put out “Gatti” with Travis Scott.