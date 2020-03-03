Flavor Flav fired back at Chuck D yesterday in a string of tweets over news that he had been fired from the legendary hip hop group, Public Enemy.

“@MrChuckD are you kidding me right now??? ,,, over Bernie Sanders??? You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years OVER POLITICS??? ,,, all because I don’t wanna endorse a candidate,,,I’m very disappointed in you and your decisions right now Chuck,,,” Flav tweeted.

Flavor Flav was responding to a statement Chuck D put out on Sunday, officially canning the clock-wearing hype man from the group.

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” Public Enemy released in the statement. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Chuck went on to explain in more detail the reason behind the firing.

In a Twitter post, Chuck D said his relationship with Flav had been strained for years, but that when Flav sent a cease-and-desist letter to Sanders on Friday to stop the presidential hopeful from using his “unauthorized likeness, image and trademarked clock” to promote a campaign rally on Sunday in Los Angeles, it was the last straw.

“It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the difference between Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders. He don’t know either. FLAV refused to support Sankofa after Harry Belafonte inducted us. He don’t do that.”

Sankofa, a grassroots organization founded by Harry Belafonte, aims to, as they note on their site, “focus on issues of injustice that disproportionately affect the disenfranchised, the oppressed, and the underserved, which left unaddressed will continue to impact the lives of too many individuals and remain a scar on our nation’s moral character.”

However, Flav said the cease-and-desist letter was to correct the impression that he was backing Sanders for president. In the letter Flav’s lawyer Matthew Friedman sent to the Sanders’ campaign, he wrote:

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit — his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy. The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is. There is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav.”

Yesterday on Twitter, Chuck D implied it’s all about money for Flav and not about doing work that matters.

“Spoke @BernieSanders rally with @EnemyRadio. If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there front & center. He will NOT do free benefit shows. Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday & so now he stays home and better fine REHAB,” Chuck tweeted on Monday.

Flav fired back to set the record straight.

“I’m not on drugs like you’re saying and have been clean for 10 years,,,i have battled addiction before and like millions of other Americans I know the massive toll it takes,,,Chuck you know better than to lie about shit like that,,,” said the iconic hypeman tweeted.

He went on to say his cease-and-desist letter was not a lawsuit against Chuck D.

“And @MrChuckD,,,i didn’t sue you on Friday,,,i asked the @berniesanders campaign to correct misleading marketing,,,that’s all it was,,,I’m not your employee,,,i’m your partner,,,you can’t fire me,,,there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav,,,so let’s get it right Chuck,,,” Flavor added.