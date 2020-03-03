In addition to being a prolific filmmaker, Spike Lee is known for being a New York Knicks superfan. But now it appears his days of courtside antics during home games may be coming to an end thanks to a recent altercation at Madison Square Garden.

According to ESPN, Lee will likely be missing from his infamous seat for the rest of the season and Tuesday morning appeared on First Take to confirm that he’s taking a hiatus from Madison Square Garden.

“I’m coming back next year, but I’m done for the season,” the award-winning screenwriter and director said. “I’m done.”

This bold and surprisingly declaration comes just a day after a now-viral video began circulating on social media showing the agitated Knicks fan yelling at stadium security outside an MSG elevator.

Many speculated that Lee had been thrown out of the arena but a spokesperson for the Knicks maintains that was untrue and that Lee has simply used the wrong entrance and was being redirected.

By halftime, Lee and Knicks owner James Dolan were spotted shaking hands and smiling like old friends and by the second half the team says he was in his sideline seat all the way through the final buzzer as his team defeated the Rockets 125-123.

“The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him to not use our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance — which is used by every other celebrity who enters The Garden — is laughable,” the official statement read. “It’s disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama. He is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to last night when they shook hands.”

But the 62-year old says this account of events is merely the Knicks’ attempt at “spin.” He pushed back that he had been using the same entrance to enter the Garden for the entire 28 years he has had season tickets. He also seemed especially upset that the team said he and Dolan were socializing amicably at halftime.

“I wasn’t shaking his hand,” Lee said. “In fact, when he came over, I didn’t get up right away.”

Lee went on to add, “I’m being harassed by James Dolan. I don’t know why.”