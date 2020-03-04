Shaquille O’Neal lost a bet to Dwyane Wade and everyone is getting a good chuckle out of it.

Wade declined money to settle the bet he won by correctly choosing the Miami Heat to beat the Milwaukee Bucks Monday night. Instead, he asked Shaq to grow out his hair and show his hairline.

“@SHAQ’s punishment for losing his friendly wager with D-Wade is priceless 😂” NBA on TNT captioned a video posted on Twitter, showing the former NBA star center’s losing bet.

.@SHAQ’s punishment for losing his friendly wager with D-Wade is priceless 😂 pic.twitter.com/JII7yrrH99 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2020

With Shaq’s hairline starting pretty far back on his head, many took to social media to clown O’Neal, comparing him to men ranging from Sherman Hemsley (George Jefferson) to LeBron James.

One person even suggested Coming to America‘s Cleo McDowell, played by John Amos, and another said he could be Mr. Brown’s son from Tyler Perry‘s Meet the Browns. David Mann played the dad on the sitcom.

“Let’s just get it out the way America,” Shaq said in the video before explaining the bet and why he grew out his hair.

“He asked his barber for the Lebron,” Ja Morant tweeted in response.

“This made my morning. Hilarious!!!!” wrote Its Tjack.

“You’ll never find…blum blum blum blum…a forehead like mine,” commented @ZDudeness.

“#shaq hairline got steph curry range,” Demi said.

“Steph Curry? Nah, that’s that Nick Young range. Walk away action. You just need to walk away from it,” wrote Charles Williams in response to Demi.

And the jokes kept going.

“His hairline looks like it’s yawning,” responded @TurgesonFerd.

Rex Chapman tweeted, “This is what it’s like playing pro sports. Traveling the globe with a bunch of overgrown 5th graders – all with pockets full of money. Best s*it ever.”

In the past five weeks with so much sadness in the NBA following the death of Kobe Bryant, Shaq’s onetime teammate and close friend, it’s good to see everyone laughing again.