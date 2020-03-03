Mike Tyson may be a sports legend but this week he revealed that after retirement, life has often felt “empty” without boxing to keep him focused.

During the latest installment of his Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, the former heavyweight champion interviewed fellow boxer Sugar Ray Leonard. The two men opened up about their lived experiences outside of the ring.

During an especially vulnerable moment of self-awareness, Tyson admitted that he’s “scared” of how vicious he used to be.

“I know the art of fight, I know the art of war, that’s all I ever studied,” a visibly moved Tyson explained at the 14:00 minute mark of the podcast. “That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring, I was an annihilator. It’s all I was born for.”

But then he goes on to state that without a target to annihilate, it’s left him with nothing but time and space to process all that he’s been through. There is some trauma that he never truly healed from.

“Now those days are gone it’s empty, I’m nothing,” continued the 53-year-old. “I’m working on the art of humbleness… That’s the reason I’m crying cause I’m not that person no more, and I miss him. Because sometimes I feel like a b*tch, because I don’t want that person to come out because if he comes out hell will come with him.”

An equally emotional Leonard also reflected on his journey. He shared that although he has his own regrets about his career he’s proud of the man he is now. Tyson retired from boxing in 2005 and Leonard retired in 1997.