Fans will soon be able to learn more about the life of Rihanna in a forthcoming documentary titled Rihanna: Volume 1.

Previously, the documentary’s details only included a $25 million payment from Amazon to receive the rights to the film and it would be directed by Peter Berg. The title of the doc was revealed as Deadline detailed additional films to come from Berg.

Rihanna and Berg first worked together for the 2012 action movie Battleship, forming the relationship that motivated the creation of this documentary. Volume 1 in the title may indicate the documentary being a part of a longer series.

Read More: Rihanna talks about debut acting role in 'Battleship' and new TV show (VIDEO)

Rihanna: Volume 1 is detailed as “an unfiltered look into Rihanna’s life, providing a glimpse into the evolution of one of the world’s most well-known pop artists,” W Magazine reports.

A statement from Berg’s production company, Film 45 also revealed the film will have “unparalleled access into the singer’s life and over 1,200 hours of footage” and allow viewers to receive “a journey through private insights into Rihanna’s personality and humor, philosophies on work, family and love that are both moving and inspirational.”

Any Rihanna announcement or update for the past year always comes with one question from fans: “Where is the album?”

Read More: Shaggy passed on appearing on Rihanna’s new album after being asked to audition

In December, as news began to emerge regarding the release, Rihanna fans were curious about the status of the body of work. Nicknamed by her ‘little monsters’ as ‘R9’, the album is reaching multiple levels of mystery.

Friday, after the surprise and long-awaited release of Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake album, Rihanna’s fans once again showed their desire for her music.

“Lil Uzi Vert dropped his album. Rihanna what’s your excuse???,” one user wrote.

Lil Uzi Vert dropped his album. Rihanna what’s your excuse??? — Shane (@shanegoldsmiith) March 6, 2020

While fans wait on a formal release, they will be able to hear the fashion-mogul-in-the-making singer soon as a featured artist on Canadian hip hop artist, PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new album, PARTYMOBILE releasing March 27.

Rihanna: Volume 1 release date has not been set.