Rep. Ilhan Omar shared some exciting news about her personal life Wednesday night: She’s a newly married woman.

The Minnesota Democrat posted on Instagram a photo of herself and her husband, former political consultant, Tim Mynett.

“Got married! From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed. Alhamdulillah,” she wrote in the caption.

“Alhamdulillah” is an Arabic term that translates to, “Praise be to God.”

Omar’s spokesman Jeremy Slevin confirmed that she and Mynett are indeed wedded, shifting their relationship from professional to personal. Mynett, whose consulting firm E Street Group, used to work on the congresswoman’s campaign, NBC News reports.

Omar made history as one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. She won her seat in November 2018.

Mynett’s ex-wife, Beth Mynett, filed for divorce from him in August, accusing her then-husband of having had an affair with Omar, according to court documents. Their divorce was finalized in December. The former couple are parents of a teenage son.

Omar was previously married to Ahmed Hirsi, with whom she shares three children. They tied the knot in January 2018 but called it quits a year later when she filed for divorce in October, stating in the petition that there was an “irretrievable breakdown” in their marriage.

“There has been an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship,” Omar claimed in court documents, The New York Post reported at the time.

A month after filing, the Omar-Hirsi divorce was officially finalized in November. Hirsi reportedly then remarried his girlfriend 37 days later in Somalia. In January, he posted a photo on his Instagram page of himself with a woman believed to be his new wife.

“What Allah has in store for you no one can take from you and as the year comes to a close the aura of excitement glows brighter,” he captioned the photo.

“I look forward to this new chapter in my life and I ask you all to join me in celebration,” Hirsi added.