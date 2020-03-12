Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert issued a public apology on Thursday after testing positive for coronavirus and subsequently causing the NBA league to suspend the rest of the basketball season.

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment,” Gobert said in a statement posted on his Instagram.

“The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered.”

READ MORE: NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

On Monday, before testing positive for coronavirus, the NBA star intentionally touched microphones belonging to news outlets during a press conference, seemingly done in jest in response to concerns over the virus.

In his apology, Gobert explained that he was not aware at the time that he had indeed contracted the disease.

“I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously,” he said.

The baller committed to doing all that he can to support in the fight against the coronavirus, including using his influence to educate others on the virus and preventing its spread.

READ MORE: AOC says avoiding Chinese restaurants amid coronavirus is ‘straight-up racism’

Gobert said he is under “great care” and will fully recover. “Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love,” he wrote.

The Jazz player’s apology comes hours after his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive for coronavirus.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said league sources confirmed the news with the sports networks after Wednesday’s Jazz game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed and later canceled after Gobert tested positive.

Another Jazz player, Emmanuel Mudiay, was also reported as having flu-like symptoms, according to the Boston Globe.

“Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive,” Wojnarowski said in a tweet on Thursday morning.

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus. The Jazz released a statement Wednesday explaining the situation without naming him.

“A preliminary positive result came back right before tip-off of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. Subsequently, the decision was correctly made by the NBA to postpone the game,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation are paramount in our discussions.